Add All the Ports to Your Laptop with $30 off Vava’s 12-in-1 Docking Station

Andrew Hayward
Vava 12-in-1 USB-C Docking Station | $70 | Amazon | Clip coupon + code: KJVA0929
Image: Andrew Hayward
Vava 12-in-1 USB-C Docking Station | $70 | Amazon | Clip coupon + code: KJVA0929

Many laptops these days sacrifice extensive ports in the favor of being as thin and light as possible, which has its obvious benefits and drawbacks. That’s great for easy portability, but can sometimes be a drag when you need to plug in a device or if you want to make your laptop the center of a more robust home office setup.

There are all sorts of USB-C hubs available, but Vava’s 12-in-1 Docking Station is one of the most port-packed options we’ve seen at an affordable price. Simply plug it into a USB-C port and you’ll add two USB 3.0 ports, two USB 2.0 ports, a USB-C PD port, SD and microSD card readers, an Ethernet port, a 3.5mm headphone jack, DC in port, and two HDMI ports. Those HDMI ports enable dual-monitor 4K/60fps action with compatible laptops, letting you turn your slim notebook into a beast of a home PC.

The Vava 12-in-1 Docking Station usually runs $100, but right now when you clip the Amazon coupon and input the exclusive promo code KJVA0929, you’ll drop it down to just $70. If you need a more robust hub like this, it’s a bargain.

