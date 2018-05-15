Daniel Craig is the best James Bond, and if he’s not ultimately remembered as such, it will only be because the writer’s strike ruined Quantum of Solace. This box set includes all four of his Bond films (so far) on Blu-ray + digital copies for just $20, if you can wait out a backorder.
Add All Four of Daniel Craig's Bond Movies to Your Collection For $20
