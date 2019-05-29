Graphic: Amazon

Once you drive a car with a rear-view camera, you instantly become incapable of backing up without one.



But if you own a vehicle without a camera, you don’t need to go out and buy a new car. You can install this wireless backup camera in just a few minutes for $72 with promo code S3N4LF4Y. Just install the camera on your license plate bracket, pop the screen on your dashboard, and then congrats: your car is up to modern standards.