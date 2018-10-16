Graphic: Shep McAllister

If your tool cabinet is looking a little deficient, Amazon will sell you a complete Black & Decker starter set for $57, today only in the Gold Box.



That gets you a 20V cordless drill, drill bits, a hammer, screwdrivers, a tool bag, and more. Even if you don’t need it yourself, this would be a great holiday gift for someone, say, moving into their first home or apartment.

This set typically sells for $70-$80, and today’s price is the best Amazon’s ever listed. Just remember that like all Gold Box deals, it’s only available today, or until sold out.