With a reliable motion sensor and an easy-to-charge battery pack, I’ve put OxyLED’s T-04 light strips in every closet of my apartment. I might just have to rip them out now though and replace them with this new model, which features a warmer color temperature, in addition to all of the old model’s features.

The best part about these lights is that when it comes time to recharge the light, the battery pack pops right out and plugs directly into any USB port to recharge. There are no cables to deal with, and no wasted AAs either. Get it for $13 today with promo code RXA8TA6N.