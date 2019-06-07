Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Best Home Deals The best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.

Cuisinel Gold Box | Amazon

Today’s Gold Box is lowering the price on a a number of pre-seasoned Cuisinel cast iron pans, Dutch ovens and skillets. And, frankly, you’ve got a lot of options.

Don’t know where to start? Cast iron skillets and Dutch ovens are pretty much mandatory for any kitchen.

If you love making pizza, try out this baking pan for $21 which doubles as flat pan to sear, grill and saute stuff outdoors, These prices are only available today though, so don’t let these deals simmer for too long.