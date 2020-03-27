Add a Super Versatile USB-C Hub to Your MacBook Pro for a Low $26

Aukey 7-in-1 USB C Hub Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Aukey 7-i n- 1 USB C Hub | $26 | Amazon | Clip the on-page coupon and use the promo code PCWW5MPO

Use your laptop like an absolute pro with this incredibly affordable Aukey 7-in-1 USB C Hub. I f you find that your fancy new MacBook Pro ’s ports aren’t quite versatile enough, this would go a long way in fixing that.

For $26 , you can connect a ton of stuff your laptop. Thanks to this hub, you’ll add two standard USB ports, a micro-SD and SD card reader, and HDMI port . Better still, it offers USB-C 100W PD pass-through .

Just make sure clip the on-page coupon and use the promo code PCWW5MPO at checkout to see the $26 price.