Add a Super Versatile USB-C Hub to Your Desk for a Low $27

AUKEY 5 in 1 USB C Hub with 10W Wireless Charging & 100W PD Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Work from home like an absolute pro with this incredibly affordable Aukey USB-C hub. For $27, you can connect your laptop to a screen with an HDMI port, wirelessly charge your phone, connect a couple of USB 3.0 storage drives. Better still, it offers USB-C 100W PD pass- through.

This is basically the perfect desktop companion. And if you find that your fancy new MacBook’s ports aren’t quite versatile enough, this would go a long way in fixing that.

Just make sure to clip the coupon on the page and plug in the promo code 5J7MS25 at checkout to see the $27 price.