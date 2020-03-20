It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Add a Super Versatile USB-C Hub to Your Desk for a Low $27

Tercius
AUKEY 5 in 1 USB C Hub with 10W Wireless Charging & 100W PD | $27 | Amazon | Use code the promo code 5J7MS25J and clip the coupon
Graphic: Tercius Bufete
AUKEY 5-in-1 USB-C Hub with 10W Wireless Charging & 100W PD | $27 | Amazon | Use code the promo code 5J7MS25J and clip the coupon

Work from home like an absolute pro with this incredibly affordable Aukey USB-C hub. For $27, you can connect your laptop to a screen with an HDMI port, wirelessly charge your phone, connect a couple of USB 3.0 storage drives. Better still, it offers USB-C 100W PD pass-through.

This is basically the perfect desktop companion. And if you find that your fancy new MacBook’s ports aren’t quite versatile enough, this would go a long way in fixing that.

Just make sure to clip the coupon on the page and plug in the promo code 5J7MS25 at checkout to see the $27 price.  

