Add a Super Versatile 7-in-1 USB-C Hub to Your Desk for a Low $25

AUKEY USB-C Hub 7-in-1 USB C Hub

Graphic : Tercius Bufete

AUKEY USB- C Hub 7- in-1 USB C Hub | $25 | Amazon | Use code CUBN7G4I

Work from home like an absolute pro with this incredibly affordable AUKEY USB-C Hub 7-in-1 USB C Hub. For $25 , you can connect your laptop to a screen with an HDMI port, add a micro SD and SD card readers, and connect a couple of USB 3.0 storage drives. Better still, it offers USB-C 100W PD pass-through.

Advertisement

This is basically the perfect desktop companion. And if you find that your fancy MacBook’s ports aren’t quite versatile enough, this would go a long way in fixing that.

Just make sure to plug in the promo code CUBN7G4I at checkout to see the $25 price.