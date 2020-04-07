It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Add a Super Versatile 7-in-1 USB-C Hub to Your Desk for a Low $25

AUKEY USB-C Hub 7-in-1 USB C Hub | $25 | Amazon | Use code CUBN7G4I
Work from home like an absolute pro with this incredibly affordable AUKEY USB-C Hub 7-in-1 USB C Hub. For $25, you can connect your laptop to a screen with an HDMI port, add a microSD and SD card readers, and connect a couple of USB 3.0 storage drives. Better still, it offers USB-C 100W PD pass-through.

This is basically the perfect desktop companion. And if you find that your fancy MacBook’s ports aren’t quite versatile enough, this would go a long way in fixing that.

Just make sure to plug in the promo code CUBN7G4Iat checkout to see the $25 price.

