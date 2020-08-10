It's all consuming.
Add a Solar-Powered Ring Floodlight to Your Home for $72

hezeqiyah
Quentyn Kennemer
Ring Solar Floodlight | $72 | Amazon
Image: Ring
Best Home Deals
Ring’s Solar Floodlight is a bit pricey due to being part of the grand security camera ecosystem, but you can grab it a lot cheaper today as Amazon has it discounted to $72, down from $140. It’s temporarily out of stock, but you can still place your order and secure a shipment from the next batch at this price.

More than just getting juice from the sun, the Ring Solar Floodlight has Alexa connectivity to let you turn the lights on with your voice. When connected to the cam fam, you’ll also be able to get a real-time feed of what’s going on around your home whenever it detects motion.

Quentyn Kennemer

Associate Editor. I'm trying to be the very best like no one ever was. To play every game in the world is my real test. Finding the time to is my cause.

