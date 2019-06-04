Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Best Tech Deals The best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.

NETGEAR 8-Port Gigabit Ethernet Smart Managed Plus Switch | $20 | Amazon | Clip on page coupon

If your router doesn’t include enough Ethernet ports for your liking, this 8-port gigabit switch from NETGEAR is a cheap and easy way to solve that, and $20 (after clipping the coupon on the page) is the best price we’ve ever seen.

Want lower latency for Overwatch? More reliable Netflix streaming? A better-performing Plex server? Ethernet is the only way to go.

Unlike a lot of the switch deals we’ve posted here, this particular unit offers management software to give you some controls to “configure, secure, and monitor your network.”