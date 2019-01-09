Best Home Deals The best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.

You might not need to use a Dremel all that often, but it’s one of those things everyone should keep in their tool box. Luckily, Amazon’s offering a basic starter kit today for just $36, an all-time low.



The Dremel MM-20 is an oscillating Dremel, rather than a rotating one like you’re probably more familiar with, which makes it ideal for work on horizontal surfaces like floors. It features a variable speed motor that can spin anywhere from 10,000 to 21,000 RPM, and includes six accessories to get you started with projects all around the house.