It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Gaming DealsPeripherals

Add a Pop of Color to Your Desk With 40% Off This Highly-Rated Keyboard Right Now

lizlanier
Elizabeth Lanier
1
Save
Alerts
60% Mechanical Gaming Keyboard | $42 | Amazon
60% Mechanical Gaming Keyboard | $42 | Amazon
Graphic: Elizabeth Lanier
Best Gaming DealsBest Gaming DealsThe best deals on games, consoles, and gaming accessories from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

60% Mechanical Gaming Keyboard | $42 | Amazon

Want to add a pop of color to your desk? Grab one of these bright baby blue 60% mechanical gaming keyboards for just $42 right now. You can grab it in white or black too for the same price, and all have RGB lights to liven up any desktop.

Advertisement

These mini keyboards have blue switches, meaning they make that pleasant clackety-clack sound as you type.

G/O Media may get a commission
Gabba Goods 1080P HD Webcam
Gabba Goods 1080P HD Webcam

If you want a quieter keyboard, grab a black one with Brown Switches for $41.

Advertisement
Elizabeth Lanier

Weekend Deals Writer