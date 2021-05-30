Add a Pop of Color to Your Desk With 40% Off This Highly-Rated Keyboard Right Now

60% Mechanical Gaming Keyboard Graphic : Elizabeth Lanier

60% Mechanical Gaming Keyboard | $42 | Amazon



Want to add a pop of color to your desk? Grab one of these bright baby blue 60% mechanical gaming keyboards for just $42 right now. You can grab it in white or black too for the same price, and all have RGB lights to liven up any desktop.

Advertisement

These mini keyboards have blue switches , meaning they make that pleasant clackety-clack sound as you type.

If you want a quieter keyboard, grab a black one with Brown Switches for $41.