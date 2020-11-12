Add a Pair of Polk Surround Sound Speakers To Your Home Theater for $300

Polk Audio LSI M 702 f/x Surround Speakers Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Polk Audio LSI M 702 f/x Surround Speakers | $300 | Crutchfield

Over at Crutchfield, we’re seeing the lowest price ever on a pair of Polk speakers that can deliver surround audio. Just $300 (they’re usually $500 and the previous best price was $350), t hese floor-standing models support wall mounting with a smart rear design to deliver the best sound no matter your preferred setup. They’re no spring c hickens for size, but that’s also what contributes to the powerful sound reviewers say they push.