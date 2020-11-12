Add a Pair of Polk Surround Sound Speakers To Your Home Theater for $300

Best Tech DealsBest Tech DealsThe best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.
Polk Audio LSI M 702 f/x Surround Speakers | $300 | Crutchfield
Over at Crutchfield, we’re seeing the lowest price ever on a pair of Polk speakers that can deliver surround audio. Just $300 (they’re usually $500 and the previous best price was $350), these floor-standing models support wall mounting with a smart rear design to deliver the best sound no matter your preferred setup. They’re no spring chickens for size, but that’s also what contributes to the powerful sound reviewers say they push.