Image: Amazon

Best Home Deals The best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.

If your home still isn’t fully Alexa-enabled yet, you can change that with this smart home-friendly Echo Plus. It has the functionality to all the normal Alexa stuff - play music, make calls, set timers and music alarms, ask questions, check traffic and weather, plus this one has a better Dolby speaker (when compared with older or smaller Echoes) and 360 degree audio. It’s just $88, which is about $10 less than it was a few weeks ago.