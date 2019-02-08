Photo: Amazon

You probably own a Lodge cast iron pan or two that you love, but today, you should add a grill press to the mix. It can be used to flatten bacon or squeeze out unwanted fat if you’re trying to eat healthy. And, if preheated, it can really speed up cooking times by applying heat from both sides.



Like all cast iron kitchen equipment, if taken care of properly, it will last a lifetime. If you’re a Prime member, you can get it for a measly $12 right now.