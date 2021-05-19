Add a Little Zest to Your Next Meal or Revamp an Old Recipe With This Five Pack Olive Oil Sampler

5-Pack Gourmet Olive Oil Sampler Graphic : Sheilah Villari

It’s always nice to have options, and it’s even nicer to try new things. This 5-Pack Gourmet Olive Oil Sampler from Sonoma is an easy way to experiment in the kitchen. Revamp an old recipe that’s gotten predictable, so toss one of these in and create a whole new meal. In the words of the poet Fieri these will, “take you on a road rocking trip down to Flavortown.”



Each bottle is 8.5 oz and has a specific flavor, and will enhance in different ways. Sauteed Garlic is for you non-vampires and lovers of bold taste. Orange and Rosemary for a kick of citrus direct from the sunshine state. Basil and Parmesan to take you back to the old country the way Sophia Petrillo would’ve wanted. Roasted Chiles packs a punch for your southwestern concoctions. And Roasted Garlic and Herbs is a bottle full of rosemary, parsley and brings something traditional to the table. Each is cold-pressed and 100% organic. The culinary offerings are endless.

