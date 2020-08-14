Add a Little Flair to Socially Distanced Fashion With This 2 Pack of Reusable Face Masks for $10

2-Pack: Reusable Fashion Face Masks Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Pandemic fashion can be a thing. Face coverings and social distancing aren’t going away anytime soon so might as well have some fun with it. A cute, functional, breathable mask is what a lot of us are looking for and MorningSave’s got them for $10.

This two-pack of two-ply polyester and cotton masks come in four color options: black, tie-dye, leopard print, and vertical black-and-grey stripes. As mentioned they are breathable and perfect for running around town doing errands. Put your mind at ease while hanging with friends six feet apart knowing these protect them too. They are easy to put on and easy to wash. These are due to ship at the end of August.

If you’ve read a few of our pieces on MorningSave before and you like what you’ve seen they offer a $5 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders no matter how many. Otherwise, it’s a flat rate of $8.