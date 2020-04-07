Add a Kyoku Yanagiba 10.5" Knife to Your Growing Collection for a Low $29

KYOKU 10.5" Yanagiba Knife Japanese Sushi Knife

Graphic : Tercius Bufete

KYOKU 10.5" Yanagiba Knife Japanese Sushi Knife | $29 | Amazon | Clip the coupon and use the promo code KYOKUZ8L

Prepare poke bowls and sushi like a pro with this discounted KYOKU 10.5" Yanagiba Knife Japanese Sushi Knife. If you clip the coupon on the page and use the promo code, the price on this beautiful 10.5" drops down to just $29.

Advertisement

If you’re unfamiliar, Kyokyu makes an entire line of beautifully-made, super sharp knives. And our readers really like them, too. These Yanagiba knives are perfectly suited for slicing up raw fish into thin slices. Or, possibly, fillets of meat for Korean BBQ.