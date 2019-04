Graphic: Shep McAllister

For about 99% of food preparation, you really only need two knives. A chef’s knife, and a paring knife. Today on Amazon, you can score the latter from J.A. Henckels for just $17, an all-time low price for this 4.7 star-rated blade. Even if you already own one, it’s not a bad idea to own a couple, in case one is dirty, or if you want to use one on meats, and another on vegetables.