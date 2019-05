Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Nothing beats a hardwired ethernet connection and if your router doesn’t have enough ports for your liking, that’s an easy fix with this dirt cheap 5-port switch from TP-Link, now just $8.



While this particular unit lacks the metal housing from yesterday’s deal, it is half the price and functions just as well. (Side note: I own this particular unit and it does its job perfectly.)