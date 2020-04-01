It's all consuming.
Add A Few Comfy Short Sleeve Knits From JACHS NY Starting at Just 15 Bells

Tercius
Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Short Sleeve Knits | 15 Bells | JACHS NY | Use the promo code SSK

If you’re looking for an affordable, comfortable refresh to your springtime wardrobe, here’s your chance. JACHS NY is offering a ton of short-sleeve knit polos, henleys and t-shirts starting at just 15 bells.

The entire collection is basically what I love: upgraded basics. I, for one, am partial to the Jet Black Sueded Cotton Short Sleeve Henley. It’s just... so simple! And elegant.

So, if you’re looking to stay comfy in these particularly trying times, this is the deal to take advantage of. Our colleague Tommy says, “Those are in limited supply, so act fast if you’re serious.”

Just make sure to use the promo code SSK at checkout. And as always JACHS NY offers free returns, so go wild.

