Graphic: Shep McAllister

A lot of people are reflexively appalled by the idea of a bidet, which doesn’t make any sense, because they’re amazing. Today on Amazon, you can score a Superior Bidet attachment that will work with just about any toilet for just $41 with promo code 25KINJACLEAN. That’s not the cheapest bidet we’ve ever seen, but this one sets itself apart with dual front and rear retractable nozzles, and an automatic cleaning mode. Plus, $41 is a bargain for a product you’ll use just about every day. This deal could sell out any time though, so purchase or get off the pot.

