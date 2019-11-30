It's all consuming.
Add a Display to Your Mobile Setup For Just $110, Today Only

Tercius
Lepow 15.6 Inch Full HD 1080P USB Type-C Portable Monitor | $110 | Amazon
Have you ever wished your laptop had a second screen? Or wish that your Nintendo Switch’s tabletop mode was more fun? Well, this discounted portable monitor can make all of that a reality.

The Lepow 15.6" 1080P USB-C portable monitor is down to just $110, or about $60 less than usual. This nifty gadget can add an extra 15.6 inches of display real estate to your mobile workstation. It uses either the included power brick or your laptop’s USB-C port to power.

This is seriously tempting for me, as I’ll be working remotely in LA during the holidays and relying on my laptop’s screen alone seems inefficient. Regardless, we all have one day to decide, since this is a Gold Box deal. Let’s all wish that it doesn’t sell out before we make up our collective minds.

Tercius
Commerce Editor at The Inventory.

