Add a Display to Your Mobile Setup For Just $105

Corprit 15.6" 1080P USB-C Portable Monitor Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Corprit 15.6" 1080P USB-C Portable Monitor | $105

Have you ever wished your laptop had a second screen? Or wish that your Nintendo Switch’s tabletop mode was more fun? Well, this discounted portable monitor can make all of that a reality.

The Corprit 15.6" 1080P USB-C Portable Monitor is down to just $105, or about $55 less than usual. This nifty gadget can add an extra 15.6 inches of display real estate to your mobile workstation. Just make sure to clip the coupon on the page and the code CORPRIT22 at checkout.