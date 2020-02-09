It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Tech DealsComputers & Accessories

Add a Display to Your Mobile Setup For Just $105

Tercius
Filed to:kinja deals
771
2
Save
Corprit 15.6" 1080P USB-C Portable Monitor | $105 | Clip the coupon on page and the code CORPRIT22 at checkout
Graphic: Tercius Bufete
Best Tech DealsBest Tech DealsThe best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

Corprit 15.6" 1080P USB-C Portable Monitor | $105 | Clip the coupon on page and the code CORPRIT22 at checkout

Have you ever wished your laptop had a second screen? Or wish that your Nintendo Switch’s tabletop mode was more fun? Well, this discounted portable monitor can make all of that a reality.

Advertisement

The Corprit 15.6" 1080P USB-C Portable Monitor is down to just $105, or about $55 less than usual. This nifty gadget can add an extra 15.6 inches of display real estate to your mobile workstation. Just make sure to clip the coupon on the page and the code CORPRIT22 at checkout. 

Tercius

Commerce Editor at The Inventory.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Kinja Deals

Friday's Best Deals: Audio Technica Headphones, Live Plants and Succulents, Stapler, and More

Cry Yourself to Sleep Watching a $5 Digital Copy of Your Name

Sunday's Best Deals: Valentine's Day Succulents, Smoke Detectors, Portable Monitor, and More

Keep Your Butt Nice and Toasty This Winter With a $29 Seat Warmer