Add a Discounted USB-C Hub to Your Gear Bag for a Low $46 [Exclusive]

AUKEY 12-in-1 USB C Hub | $4 6 | Amazon | Clip the coupon on the page and use the promo code EJESSATH

If you have one of those MacBooks with the too few IO ports, we have a sweet deal for you. Right now if you clip the coupon on the page and use the promo code EJESSATH, you can pick up this super convenient AUKEY 12-in-1 USB C Hub for $46, the lowest price ever.

This particular dongle includes basically every port you could possibly want:

Gigabit Ethernet port

2x HDMI ports

1 VGA port

2x USB 3.1 Gen 1 (USB 3.0) ports

2 USB 2.0 ports

1 USB-C data port

Pass-through charging port

A nd SD & microSD card slots

If you can get your IT department to order you one, you’ll never want for another port again. Just make sure to follow the instructions to get the best price.