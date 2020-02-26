Add a Discounted USB-C Hub to Your Gear Bag for a Low $46 [Exclusive]

Best Tech DealsBest Tech DealsThe best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.
AUKEY 12-in-1 USB C Hub | $46 | Amazon | Clip the coupon on the page and use the promo code EJESSATH
If you have one of those MacBooks with the too few IO ports, we have a sweet deal for you. Right now if you clip the coupon on the page and use the promo code EJESSATH, you can pick up this super convenient AUKEY 12-in-1 USB C Hub for $46, the lowest price ever.
This particular dongle includes basically every port you could possibly want:
- Gigabit Ethernet port
- 2x HDMI ports
- 1 VGA port
- 2x USB 3.1 Gen 1 (USB 3.0) ports
- 2 USB 2.0 ports
- 1 USB-C data port
- Pass-through charging port
- And SD & microSD card slots
If you can get your IT department to order you one, you’ll never want for another port again. Just make sure to follow the instructions to get the best price.