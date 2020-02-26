It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Tech DealsComputers & Accessories

Add a Discounted USB-C Hub to Your Gear Bag for a Low $46 [Exclusive]

Tercius
Filed to:kinja deals
kinja dealsdealsamazon deals
193
Save
AUKEY 12-in-1 USB C Hub | $46 | Amazon | Clip the coupon on the page and use the promo code EJESSATH
Graphic: Tercius Bufete
Best Tech DealsBest Tech DealsThe best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

AUKEY 12-in-1 USB C Hub | $46 | Amazon | Clip the coupon on the page and use the promo code EJESSATH

If you have one of those MacBooks with the too few IO ports, we have a sweet deal for you. Right now if you clip the coupon on the page and use the promo code EJESSATH, you can pick up this super convenient AUKEY 12-in-1 USB C Hub for $46, the lowest price ever.

Advertisement

This particular dongle includes basically every port you could possibly want:

  • Gigabit Ethernet port
  • 2x HDMI ports
  • 1 VGA port
  • 2x USB 3.1 Gen 1 (USB 3.0) ports 
  • 2 USB 2.0 ports
  • 1 USB-C data port
  • Pass-through charging port
  • And SD & microSD card slots

If you can get your IT department to order you one, you’ll never want for another port again. Just make sure to follow the instructions to get the best price. 

Tercius

Commerce Editor at The Inventory.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

Extend The Life Of Your Devices And Pick Up This Discounted USB-C Adapter

Apple's Newest MacBook Air Is Down to Its Lowest Price Ever

Life on the Road: The Best Fitness Travel Gear

Eat Mustard With Impunity, And Fear Not Its Stains!