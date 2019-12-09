It's all consuming.
Add a Discounted USB-C Hub to Your Gear Bag for a Low $18

Tercius
HooToo 7-in-1 USB C-Hub | $18 | Amazon | Clip the coupon on page and use the promo code KVCJ8L8N at checkout
Graphic: Tercius Bufete
If you have one of those MacBooks with the too few IO ports, Amazon’s also dropping the price on a HooToo USB-C hub to a low $18. This particular dongle includes an HDMI port, Ethernet, an SD/TF card reader, and three of USB 3.0 ports for your accessories.

There’s no USB-C pass-through, so you’ll probably want to avoid this if your laptop only has one USB-C port. Just make sure to clip the coupon on page and use the promo code KVCJ8L8N at checkout to get the best price.

Tercius
Commerce Editor at The Inventory.

