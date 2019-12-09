Add a Discounted USB-C Hub to Your Gear Bag for a Low $18

Best Tech DealsBest Tech DealsThe best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.
HooToo 7-in-1 USB C-Hub | $18 | Amazon | Clip the coupon on page and use the promo code KVCJ8L8N at checkout
If you have one of those MacBooks with the too few IO ports, Amazon’s also dropping the price on a HooToo USB-C hub to a low $18. This particular dongle includes an HDMI port, Ethernet, an SD/TF card reader, and three of USB 3.0 ports for your accessories.
There’s no USB-C pass-through, so you’ll probably want to avoid this if your laptop only has one USB-C port. Just make sure to clip the coupon on page and use the promo code KVCJ8L8N at checkout to get the best price.