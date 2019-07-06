Graphic: Tercius Bufete

If you’re doing any sort of traveling this summer, today’s Gold Box has your name written all over it. Amazon’s lowering the price on RAVPower File Hub and Hootoo USB-C Dongles, for Prime members for one day only.

The RAVPower file hubs are basically the standard in terms of portable routers. These can convert those hotel room Ethernet connection into WiFi and serve as an file hub. If you go for either option over $20, you’ll also get to use it as a battery pack with 6700mAh of juice.

And if you have one of those new MacBooks with the too few IO ports, Amazon’s also dropping the price on a USB-C hub, in silver or gray. This particular dongle includes a USB-C pass-through port, an HDMI port, an SD card reader, and three of USB 3.0 ports for your accessories.