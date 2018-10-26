Photo: Amazon

You don’t need to buy a new car to get a life-changing backup camera, you just need $60 (with promo code CJBRVBPM), and a few minutes to run the wires. This model attaches to your license plate, and runs to a special rear view mirror that attaches in front of your existing mirror.

Oh, about that mirror...it has a dash cam built into it! Just pop in a microSD card, and you have a backup camera, plus a dual-lens dash cam to record any accidents.