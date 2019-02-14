2-Pack Anker Nylon Lightning Cables 6' | $18 | Amazon
These 6' Anker Lighnting cables aren’t from the company’s extra-durable PowerLine lineup, but they are wrapped in nylon, so they should feel great to use. Normally $24 for a pair, you can get two for $18 right now, no promo code required.