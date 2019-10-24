It's all consuming.
Add a Colorful Bias Light To Any TV For Just $6

Shep McAllister
Govee TV Backlight 6.56ft RGB Strip Light | $6 | Amazon | Promo code O7VTWQL5
Photo: Amazon
Look, I have a fairly fancy set of of LED strip lights set up behind my TV. I can control them with an app. They can glow in any color I want. They can even pulse along to music. And that’s all great!

But 99% of the time, they’re just set to glow blue, because I think it looks cool. I think I changed them to red for an hour for the Handmaid’s Tale premiere a few months back. But my point is, this fairly basic bias light is probably all you need behind your TV. It comes with a remote, it can glow in a few different colors, and it’s only $6 with promo code O7VTWQL5 plus a 10% coupon on the page.

Shep McAllister
