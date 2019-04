Graphic: Shep McAllister

Before you do any electrical work around your house, you want to make sure that you aren’t in for any shocking surprises. This clamp multimeter can test outlets and wires for AC/DC Voltage, AC Current, resistance, and continuity, and it’s only $16 today with promo code 3084NEDC. That’s a hair-raising deal.