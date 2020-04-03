Add A Circular Lamp to Your Bedside for Just $37

Aukey RGB Circle Table Lamp with 6 Lighting Modes Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Aukey RGB Circle Table Lamp with 6 Lighting Modes | $37 | Amazon | Use the promo code Y26FFDIG

Add a modern, futuristic twist to your decor with this rad Aukey RGB Circle Table Lamp. In addition to its uncommon, attractive shape, this particular model offers six lighting modes, four lighting effect speeds, and four brightness levels. It also comes with a remote for a convenient way to customize your experience.

Advertisement

Make sure to u se the promo code Y26FFDIG to get the best price.