It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Tech DealsHome Theater

Add a 50" Roku-Powered Sharp TV to Your Home Plus a Nest Mini for Just $200

Tercius
Filed to:kinja deals
140
Save
Sharp 50" 2160p UHD TV with HDR Roku TV + Google Nest Mini | $200 | Best Buy
Graphic: Tercius Bufete
Best Tech DealsBest Tech DealsThe best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

Sharp 50" 2160p UHD TV with HDR Roku TV + Google Nest Mini | $200 | Best Buy

At 50", this Sharp 2160p Roku TV is an unbelievable bargain at just $200. And the fact that you get a free Nest Mini is just icing on an incredibly sweet cake.

Advertisement

To be clear, this isn’t one of those fancy new TVs with Dolby Vision. In fact, this set is unlikely to wow you with its resolution or any bleeding features. But for shoppers on a budget, recent grads, or for a teen’s bedroom, this is a solid buy at a terrific price. It does have Roku TV smarts built-in, so that saves you from having to buy an Apple TV or Chromecast. Plus, it’s 2160p!

Just add the TV to your cart and you’ll get the free Nest Mini. This will sell out. So pick yours up before you miss out on this Black Friday-level deal.

Advertisement

Share This Story

More in Kinja Deals

This Stocking-Friendly 5,000mAh Battery Pack Includes USB-C Power Delivery Is Just $10 [Exclusive]

REI's Shop Now, Be Done Sale Will Save You Up To 40% On Rad Gear

The Dash AirCrisp Pro Is Down to Its Lowest Price Ever

About the author

Tercius
Tercius

Commerce Editor at The Inventory.

TwitterPosts