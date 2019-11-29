It's all consuming.
Add a 5.1 Surround Sound System to Your Home Theater for a Low $150

VIZIO 5.1 Soundbar System | $150 | Best Buy

Complete your home theater experience by adding this VIZIO 5.1 Soundbar to your cart, today. For $150, this unit will provide a bonafide surround sound experience thanks to its rear satellite speakers and wireless subwoofer. Better still, it can act like a Chromecast and you can stream music directly to it.

The satellite speakers themselves aren’t wireless, but they do plug into that wireless subwoofer, meaning you can usually run the wires behind a sofa, and don’t have to run them to the front of the room where the TV is located. Our former leader Shep McAllister has had one of these systems for years, and loves it.

Listen, the audio coming directly from your awesome thin TV is probably pretty bad. And if you really want to watch those marvelous MCU movies, you should definitely buy a sound system.

