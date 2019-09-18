Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Refurbished VIZIO 5.1 Soundbar | $120 | Amazon

Complete your home theater experience by adding this VIZIO 5.1 Soundbar to your cart, today. For $120, this refurbished unit will provide a bonafide surround sound experience thanks to its rear satellite speakers and wireless subwoofer. Better still, it can act like a Chromecast and you can stream music directly to it.

The satellite speakers themselves aren’t wireless, but they do plug into that wireless subwoofer, meaning you can usually run the wires behind a sofa, and don’t have to run them to the front of the room where the TV is located. Our own Shep McAllister has had one of these systems for years, and loves it.

Listen, the audio coming directly from your awesome thin TV is probably pretty bad. And if you really want to watch those marvelous MCU movies, you should definitely buy a sound system.

Just remember, this is a Gold Box deal. Which means this price is only available today, or until sold out (and there’s a pretty good chance of that.) This model comes with free returns, a 30-day manufacturer warranty, and a 90-day Amazon warranty for double the protection. So, there’s really no risk.