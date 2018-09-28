Photo: Amazon

Best Tech Deals The best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.

Update: Sold out

The holy grail of prosumer photography is finding a way to combine the optics and light sensitivity of a dedicated camera with the portability and sharing abilities of a smartphone, and the DxO One comes as close as anything on the market. If you’ve had your eye on this unique gadget, Amazon will sell you one for $112 today, which is far and away the best price we’ve ever seen (it cost $600 when it launched).



I recommend reading the Gizmodo review for a full rundown of this thing, but basically, it’s a pocket-sized, iPhone-connected camera with a light-gulping 1" sensor, and an f/1.8 prime lens. You can use it standalone, or plug it into your phone to use your iPhone’s screen to line up shots, adjust settings, and of course, share to Instagram. Basically, it’s the best of both worlds. Just note that this is a Gold Box deal, meaning the price is only available today, or until sold out.