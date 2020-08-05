It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Tech DealsStorage

Add 8TB of Storage For All Your Games, Movies, Pictures, and Apps for $130

hezeqiyah
Quentyn Kennemer
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDealsWestern DigitalWestern Digital DealsBest BuyBest Buy Deals
300
1
Save
Western Digital 8TB easystore External Hard Drive | $130 | Best Buy
Western Digital 8TB easystore External Hard Drive | $130 | Best Buy
Graphic: Quentyn Kennemer
Best Tech DealsBest Tech DealsThe best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

Western Digital 8TB easystore External Hard Drive | $130 | Best Buy

As technology progresses and visual fidelity of digital media scarily nears the uncanny value, hard drives are buckling under pressure. Even 1TB doesn’t seem like it’s enough anymore, so add tons of space to any PC or gaming console relatively inexpensively with Western Digital’s 8TB easystore USB 3.0 hard drive with automatic backup options, now just $130 at Best Buy. That’s a $70 discount over MSRP. I paid slightly less for a 5TB Black drive not long ago, so this is a rare steal.

Advertisement
Quentyn Kennemer

Associate Editor. I'm trying to be the very best like no one ever was. To play every game in the world is my real test. Finding the time to is my cause.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

Final Fantasy VII: Remake Shows Cloud Like You've Never Seen Him, Now Only $40

All the Back to School Supplies Your Kid Needs for Distanced Learning, At Home or in the Classroom

Tuesday's Best Deals: Best Buy Back-to-School Sale on Intel Laptops, Samsung Galaxy Active Smartwatches, SteelSeries Arctis 1 Headset, Dyson V6 Absolute Vacuum, and More

The Best Laptop, Desktop, and Printer Deals from HP’s Back to School Sale