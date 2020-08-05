Add 8TB of Storage For All Your Games, Movies, Pictures, and Apps for $130

Western Digital 8TB easystore External Hard Drive Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

As technology progresses and visual fidelity of digital media scarily nears the uncanny value, hard drives are buckling under pressure. Even 1TB doesn’t seem like it’s enough anymore, so a dd tons of space to any PC or gaming console relatively inexpensively with Western Digital’s 8TB easystore USB 3.0 hard drive with automatic backup options, now just $130 at Best Buy. That’s a $70 discount over MSRP. I paid slightly less for a 5TB Black drive not long ago, so this is a rare steal.