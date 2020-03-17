Add 5TB of Western Digital Storage to Any System for Under $100

Western Digital 5TB Elements Portable HDD Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Western Digital 5TB Elements Portable HDD | $99 | Amazon

With games, movies, music, and more getting bigger and bigger in size, storage needs are always increasing. You can add it in bulk with the 5TB Western Digital Elements hard drive, which Amazon has cut down to $99.

The best thing about this hard drive is that its USB 3.0 port also delivers its power, so there’s no need to find an extra wall outlet.

You can use these on any standard PC, but it’s also perfect for gaming consoles like the Xbox One X and PlayStation 4 Pro. Grab one if you’re tired of deleting games.