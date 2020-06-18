Add 4K Smarts to Any TV With a $29 Roku Premiere

Roku Premiere Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Roku Premiere | $29 | Amazon

Whether you’re still rocking with a dumb TV or your smart TV seems more like it faked its college degree, Rokus come to the rescue. They’re cheap and offer a no-nonsense smart apps platform, giving you access to all your favorite streaming apps with voice access. Take the Roku Premiere, which Amazon has on sale for $29 ($11 off) today.

This box offers 4K HDR streaming and Dolby Atmos passthrough in apps that support it, and comes with a simple remote that makes it easy to access everything in no more than a few taps.