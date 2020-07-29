Add 256GB of Samsung MicroSD Storage to Your Switch, Smartphone, and More for $35

Samsung 256GB EVO Select microSDXC Card Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Samsung 256GB EVO Select microSDXC Card | $35 | Amazon

Whether you’ve grown addicted to apps or you’re looking to store more games on your Nintendo Switch, everyone could find a reason to jump on this deal for Samsung’s 256GB EVO Select microSD card. It’s down to $35 today. This is a U3 card that has read/write speeds of 100/90 megabytes per second, and should work in almost any modern device that supports microSD. You’ll also get an adapter to use it with even more devices like digital cameras.

This deal was originally published by Gabe Carey on 6/24/2020 and updated by Quentyn Kennemer with new information on 7/29/2020.