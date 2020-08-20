It's all consuming.
Add 1TB of Super Fast Storage to Your PC With a Team Group NVME SSD Down to $97, Today Only

hezeqiyah
Quentyn Kennemer
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDealsNewegg DealsTeam GroupTeam Group Deals
240
Team Group 1TB NVME M.2 SSD | $98 | Newegg
Graphic: Quentyn Kennemer
Team Group 1TB NVME M.2 SSD | $98 | Newegg

If you don’t already have an SSD, it’s high time you get one. The latest motherboards support M.2 NVME drives, the fastest available, and they’re getting cheaper as the years roll on. Today, you can find a 1TB stick of the good stuff at Newegg for $98. It’s by Team Group, which isn’t high up on the usual list of storage vendors, but the company has a solid track record, and flash memory is far more safe to gamble on than the mechanical drives of old.

Quentyn Kennemer

