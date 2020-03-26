It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Add 1TB of Blazing Fast Storage to Any PC With These Discounted Solid-State Drives

Quentyn Kennemer
HP 1TB EX950 M.2 Solid-State Drive | $130 | Newegg
Western Digital 1TB WD Black M.2 Solid-State Drive | $180 | Newegg | Use code EMCDEFM34
Graphic: Quentyn Kennemer
HP 1TB EX950 M.2 Solid-State Drive | $130 | Newegg
Western Digital 1TB WD Black M.2 Solid-State Drive | $180 | Newegg | Use code EMCDEFM34

Need more space? You’ll save a lot more money buying mechanical hard drives, but if you’re ready to commit to solid-state on a bigger level, today is the perfect time to upgrade. Newegg has the 1TB HP EX950 M.2 solid-state drive for $130. Not feeling HP? Western Digital’s track record in reliability is unmatched, and its 1TB WD Black M.2 SSD is also discounted with promo code EMCDEFM34, though you’ll be paying handsomely for that brand safety at a final price tag of $180.

These M.2 solid-state drives interface with PCIe 3.0 x4 via an NVMe interface. For those who don’t speak Klingon, that just means they’ll load your files, games, and operating system faster than just about anything else out there right now. You’ll need to make sure your motherboard is compatible, though. Just look for an M.2 slot, and chances are you’ll be good to go.

