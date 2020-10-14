Add 12TB of Western Digital Storage to Any System for $175

Western Digital Elements 12TB External Hard Drive Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Western Digital Elements 12TB External Hard Drive | $175 | Amazon Prime Exclusive

I personally can’t think of anything I could download or store en masse that would need 12TB of space (memes and GIFs , maybe) , but the world doesn’t revolve around me. If you need a shit ton of space, this Western Digital Elements hard drive is the Prime-exclusive deal to jump on. It’s down to $175, a 30% discount.

This is an external, so you can move it back and forth between different systems, and with its USB 3.0 speeds, your transfer rates will be the fas test those mechanical gears inside can manage.