Add 10TB of Storage With $80 Off Western Digital's External Hard Drive, Plus More

Quentyn Kennemer
Western Digital 1TB Easystore External Hard Drive | $170 | Best Buy Western Digital 1TB Easystore External Hard Drive | $110 | Best Buy Western Digital 1TB Easystore External Hard Drive | $50 | Best Buy
Western Digital 1TB Easystore External Hard Drive | $170 | Best Buy
Building out your own personal Netflix-style media streaming server? You could have the best routers and all the horsepower and bandwidth you need for 4K streaming, but without a hard drive to hold all those big files, it’s all for naught. Today, you can add 10TB of storage to any system thanks to Western Digital’s Easystore external hard drive for $170, an $80 discount. If you don’t need so much, a more portable 5TB option is $110 after a $60 discount, and you can also get a 1TB for $50.

Sticking to your mechanical guns? Those are on sale, too. Get 1TB drives for both desktops ($40) and laptops ($43), all at Best Buy and with no known end date, so grab one ASAP before the price hikes back up.

