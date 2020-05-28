It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Tech DealsStorage

ADATA's 1TB External SSD for $100 is a STEAL

Quentyn Kennemer
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDEalsADATAADATA Deals
1.2K
1
Save
ADATA 1TB External Portable SSD | $100 | Amazon
ADATA 1TB External Portable SSD | $100 | Amazon
Graphic: Quentyn Kennemer
Best Tech DealsBest Tech DealsThe best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

ADATA 1TB External Portable SSD | $100 | Amazon

Looking for faster, more reliable portable storage? ADATA has something you’ll like. For $100, you’re getting 1TB of flash-based storage that transfers over any USB connection up to USB 3.1. ADATA’s name doesn’t carry the same weight as someone like Western Digital or Samsung, but it’s no noob to the storage wars, and it’s pretty hard to mess up SSD tech. You can buy one at Amazon right here.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

Find the Best Exercise Bench to Upgrade Your Home Workouts

Bring the Movie Theater Home: Resounding Vizio Deals Fit for Any Living Room

Monday's Best Deals: Sourdough Starters, CBD Pillows, Drill Sets, and More

Tuesday's Best Deals: Marshall Earbuds, Backyard Playsets, Magic Bullet, Craftsman Ratchets and Sockets, and More