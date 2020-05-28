ADATA's 1TB External SSD for $100 is a STEAL

ADATA 1TB External Portable SSD Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

ADATA 1TB External Portable SSD | $100 | Amazon

Looking for faster, more reliable portable storage? ADATA has something you’ll like. For $100, you’re getting 1TB of flash-based storage that transfers over any USB connection up to USB 3.1. ADATA’s name doesn’t carry the same weight as someone like Western Digital or Samsung, but it’s no noob to the storage wars, and it’s pretty hard to mess up SSD tech. You can buy one at Amazon right here.

