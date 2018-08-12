Photo: Amazon

Best Home Deals The best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.

We’re fully into patio season now, and Amazon’s celebrating with a sale on Keter outdoor furniture. There are matching couches, ottomans, and loveseats, but you can also side tables, BBQ accessories, storage cabinets, and more. These prices are only available today though, so don’t let the sun set on this sale.



Plus, a few of the larger pieces include free scheduled delivery, so you don’t end up waiting around to see when it shows up with no notice.