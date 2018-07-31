Graphic: Shep McAllister

You know when you ask someone to take a picture of you and your family on vacation, and you quickly learn that almost nobody understands how to take a decent photo? With a mini tripod, you can be in total control of those long range selfies, and this $19 model from Aukey (after clipping the $5 coupon) works with everything from DSLRs to smartphones, and its flexible legs give you a ton of, uh, flexibility.



Don’t need the flexible legs? This model is also on sale too for $8 with promo code AUKEYTT1.