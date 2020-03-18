TaoTronics ANC Headphones [2020 Version] | $37 | Amazon | Promo code KINJAD85

Everything is terrible. But it doesn’t have to be. Not with the right pair of active noise-cancelling (ANC) headphones it doesn’t. Last year, TaoTronics proved itself a worthy contender to the budget ANC throne with a $110 pair of hybrids, which cost less than half the price of Sony’s amazing WH-1000XM3's.

Now it has a $55 pair that’s 32% off with the onsite coupon combined with our exclusive promo code KINJAD85, bringing the final price to $37 before tax. Considering these headphones just came out two months ago, this is the deal to beat on the 2020 version of TaoTronic’s active noise-cancelling headphones.

With 40 hours of battery life, USB-C charging, Bluetooth 5.0, and a CVC 8.0 mic, it’s time to shut out all the bad stuff and focus on that new Donald Glover x Ariana Grande collab that absolutely slaps when you ignore everything else that’s going on right now.

These headphones will help you do just that, if for only a fleeting moment:

