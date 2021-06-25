Act Fast! Get the Fast & Furious 8-Movie Blu-ray Collection for Just $29

Fast & Furious 8-Movie Collection (Blu-ray) | $29 | Amazon



Fast & Furious 9 (or F9) is out today in theaters, and yes, they’re making a couple more of ‘em down the line too. Along the way, the series has evolved from a fairly grounded look at street racing to a wildly over-the-top action extravaganza, and fans seem to love it all the more.

Today only, Amazon is offering the eight-film Blu-ray collection for just $29, giving you an easy way to catch up on the previous core entries and/or rewatch ‘em all before seeing the new one. It also comes with digital copies for all of the films. Add the missing Hobbs & Shaw spinoff for $9 on Blu-ray/DVD/Digital, if you please.